Halloween in Pomeroy

Hundreds of Trick-or-Treaters dressed in costumes, businesses lining the streets to pass out candy and prizes, and the first Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee Halloween Parade were all part of the fun on Thursday evening as those in Pomeroy celebrated the Halloween season with Treat Street and much more. The Daily Sentinel will be publishing Trick or Treat photos from around the area in upcoming editions, beginning on Sunday. Photos can be submitted on our Facebook page or emailed to tdsnews@aimmediamidwest.com with the subject line “Trick or Treat 2019 Photo”. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/10/web1_10.25-Treat-Street.jpg Hundreds of Trick-or-Treaters dressed in costumes, businesses lining the streets to pass out candy and prizes, and the first Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee Halloween Parade were all part of the fun on Thursday evening as those in Pomeroy celebrated the Halloween season with Treat Street and much more. The Daily Sentinel will be publishing Trick or Treat photos from around the area in upcoming editions, beginning on Sunday. Photos can be submitted on our Facebook page or emailed to tdsnews@aimmediamidwest.com with the subject line “Trick or Treat 2019 Photo”. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel