New museum opens in Middleport

MIDDLEPORT — The Meigs County Pioneer and Historical Society’s new museum officially opened in Middleport on Tuesday evening with a “Business After Hours” open house and ribbon cutting hosted in connection with the Meigs County Chamber and Tourism.

The Museum was recently moved to 399 South Third Avenue in Middleport, from it’s previous Pomeroy location, following many months of renovation work.

Museum Director Vicki Hanson spoke briefly on the work that has been done and plans to continue renovations at the new property which was gifted to the historical society in 2017.

Hanson said that currently half of the main building has been completed, which is where the museum is now located. Work is still being completed on the other half of that building which will house a genealogy research area for the public to utilize.

In order to make the work happen in the remainder of the main building, as well as extensive work in the 1872 Furniture Factory building and the former Ford building, the museum and historical society are seeking grants, as well as a 0.5 mill levy on the November ballot and possible state capital funding.

Commissioner Randy Smith also spoke of the work that had been done in the building, noting that for those who did not have the opportunity to see the building before the renovations began it would be hard to believe all the work that has taken place.

Smith called the work a “labor of love” and a show of community involvement and support. Hanson said while they did not track the number of volunteer hours for the work, there have been thousands of hours put in by volunteers.

“Things are happening here,” said Smith of Middleport, noting the work that has been done at General Hartinger Park with the shelter house, splash pad and tennis court renovations, among other things, and the work taking place at The Blakeslee Center, which is being renovated by the Meigs County Council on Aging.

Proclamations were presented to the historical society on behalf of Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, Congressman Bill Johnson and State Rep. Jay Edwards as part of the event.

Hanson concluded by inviting those in attendance to become involved in the Historical Society through volunteering, membership, donations or levy support, among other opportunities.

A ribbon cutting outside the building took place with many of the Historical Society trustees, Chamber board members, and those who helped to make the museum opening possible.

The Meigs Museum is open from 1-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and noon-4 p.m. on Saturday at the new location. The gift shop with unique Meigs County items is open during regular museum hours.

