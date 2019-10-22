Council discusses finances, events

POMEROY — The Pomeroy Council authorized the reallocation of funds within the police department during their meeting on Monday evening.

On the recommendation of Fiscal Officer Sue Baker, council reallocated $900 from the vehicle expense fund to the telephone fund. Council also reallocated $1,300 from the vehicle expense to the operating supply fund. Baker said the telephone and operating supply funds were running low and they did not expect to have many expenses in the vehicle fund.

Baker noted that these accounts are not payroll related. The overall financial situation and the future operation of the police department are not directly related to this reallocation.

During the meeting, Mayor Don Anderson asked council for their recommendations about the upcoming Treat Street on Thursday, Oct. 24. Anderson said he has heard that there is a parade, organized by Wolfe Mountain Entertainment, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, which is during the trick-or-treat event. Council agreed that if the organizers want a parade, it needs to be finished by 6 p.m. Treat Street is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Editor’s note: Since the meeting, the time of the parade scheduled for Oct. 24 in Pomeroy has been moved to 5:30 p.m. with lineup at 5 p.m.)

Council entered into an executive session to discuss “employee compensation.” No decision was made.

The next meeting of Pomeroy Village Council is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.

By Kayla Hawthorne Special to the Sentinel

