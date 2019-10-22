Trick or Treat, Halloween events planned

MEIGS COUNTY — Trick or Treat and many other Halloween activities are planned throughout the county over the next several days.

Reedsville, Rutland and Tuppers Plains will each hold Trick or Treat from 6-7 p.m. on Oct. 24.

Pomeroy’s annual Treat Street will take place from 6:30-8 p.m. on Oct. 24. The event will include costume judging at 7:30 p.m. in O’Brien Park just off Court Street.

In addition, new for 2019 will the Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee Halloween Parade in Pomeroy.

Lineup for the parade will be at 5 p.m. on Oct. 24 in the employee parking lot of the Farmers Bank Corporate Building (corner of Main Street and Butternut Avenue). The parade, beginning at 5:30 p.m., will then travel up Main Street, ending at the parking lot at the baseball fields. The parade is open to all members of the community to participate including businesses, clubs, sports teams, and civic groups. The theme is kid-friendly in nature so participants are advised against extreme costumes which would be too frightening for kids. (NOTE: This is a time change from the originally announced event).

On Oct. 31, Trick or Treat will take place from 6-7 p.m. in Chester, Middleport and Racine, with Trick or Treat in Syracuse from 6-7:30 p.m.

In Racine, a party following Trick or Treat will be held at the fire station with a costume contest to take place. Prizes for the contest are sponsored by RACO.

Other Halloween activities include the annual haunted house at Wolfe Mountain, as well as “A Dinner to Die for” themed dinner experience and the River City Players production of “The More the Scarier” for three shows.

The Haunted House Experience returns for its 5th annual event. The event will be presented at Wolfe Mountain Entertainment on Oct. 24, 25, 26, 30, and 31. General admission is $5 per person, per trip.

On Oct. 28 and 29 will be “A Dinner to Die for” themed dinner held inside the haunted house at Wolfe Mountain Entertainment. Enjoy dinner inside the haunted house (while it’s not operating) in one of rooms on the tour. Food will be themed to the event and served by some of the ghoulish staff. Advanced reservations are required.

“The More the Scarier” will be presented Oct. 25 and 26 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 27 at 2 p.m. by the River City Players in the Middleport Village Hall gymnasium. Tickets available at the door $10 each, or from The Fabric Shop or any actor in the show.

More on the River City Players production will appear in an upcoming edition of The Daily Sentinel.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

