Recognizing Character Counts Week

POMEROY — Trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring and citizenship are the six pillars of character being highlighted during Character Counts Week.

Representatives from the Meigs Middle School and Elementary School After School Kids programs were in attendance at the Oct. 18 meeting of the Meigs County Commissioners where the commissioners approved a proclamation to recognize Character Counts Week, Oct. 21-25.

Amy Cremeans, Emily Hill, Josie Russell and Chelsie Barnes from the after school program have planned events and color days at each of the schools to promote the week. Meigs Local has participated in the program for the past eight years.

Activities include character color days, homeroom penny wars, dollar hat day, a service project for a local nursing home and a poster contest.

The Character Counts program is administered by the Josephson Institute and focuses on the Six Pillars of Character — trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring and citizenship. Character Counts is an approach to character education, helping to change the lives of millions of youth for the better.

In proclaiming Character Counts Week, the commissioners encouraged the community to “set a good example for our young people by exemplifying the six pillars of character.”

Posters promoting the six pillars of character are on display throughout the courthouse.

In other business, the commissioners approved appropriations as requested by the Department of Job and Family Services, County Engineer, and Sheriff.

Furtherance of Justice funds were approved at the request of Prosecutor James K. Stanley.

Bills were approved in the amount of $653,501.49, with $39,652.78 from county general.

The next regular meeting of the Meigs County Commissioners is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Represntatives from the Meigs Local After School Kids programs were in attendance at the Meigs County Commissioner meeting as the commissioners approved a proclamation for Character Counts week. Pictured are (front, from left) Commissioners Jimmy Will, Randy Smith and Tim Ihle; (back, from left) Emily Hill, Chelsie Barnes, Josie Russell and Amy Cremeans.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

