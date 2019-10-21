Householder rallies GOP

ROCKSPRINGS — Ohio Speaker of the House Larry Householder rallied Meigs County Republicans on Thursday evening during the annual fall bean dinner held at Meigs High School.

In introducing Householder, Jimmy Stewart noted that Householder is a person “who appreciates what it is like to come from a small county and grow up in a small rural area and recognize the problems, the issues that we face in our part of the state, and taking that to Columbus and try to make a difference.”

The Perry County Republican spoke of how your roots are a part of you and a part of your fabric. Householder’s family came to Perry County before it was a county and before Ohio was a state.

“When you have roots that deep you don’t dig those up. They are a part of you as much as anything else. They are a part of your fabric and a part of who you are as a person,” said Householder.

With regard to the Meigs County roots of many in the room, Householder spoke of the fight of local residents during the Civil War at the time of Morgan’s Raid. A self-described “history nut” he spoke of the significance of Meigs County with the Civil War and the fight of its people.

“It really speaks a lot to the character and the toughness of your descendants, your ancestors here in the Pomeroy area and in Meigs County,” said Householder.

Householder said that when the governor sent out the alert regarding Morgan’s Raid there were over 3,000 people from the area who assembled.

When Morgan and his men decided to try to cross at a sand bar near Pomeroy they were meet with people who had assembled with shotguns, rifles, pitchforks and torches, and they didn’t let him across, said Householder.

When Morgan and his men made their way to Buffington Island there were met with Naval boats, as well as residents and the Ohio Cavalry, who captured approximately 750 soldiers, with another 152 killed, said Householder.

“Those are your descendants. It’s who you are. You’re tough people and when the wolf comes knocking at your door you chase him off the porch,” said Householder.

Householder spoke of the “Reagan Revolution” and seeing the election results come in on television the night he defeated President Jimmy Carter and the shock of those on television. He compared that to the victory by President Donald Trump in 2016 when Hilary Clinton was expected to win by those in the national media.

“Those were the good days. He made you proud to be an American,” said Householder of Reagan.

“When you look back, the Trump election in 2016 was a lot like Reagan’s. No way was he ever going to win…. In fact on election night it was like a coronation…. Well the coronation did not happen needless to say,” added Householder of watching the national television coverage of the election.

He spoke of the challenges put against President Trump, his presidency and his family since the election, listing several of those attacks.

“It has been one thing right after another. They have done everything they can to invalidate what American did (in electing Trump),” said Householder. In Ohio, he noted that Trump won 80 of the 88 counties, including receiving 73 percent of the vote in Meigs County.

The Speaker then turned to the work in Columbus and the work of State Rep. Jay Edwards who represents Meigs County. When Householder was elected Speaker of the House, Edwards was elected to a leadership position.

“He does a solid job for Southeast Ohio. He fights for Southeast Ohio,” said Hosueholder of Edwards.

Among the “fights” that Householder and Edwards have worked on together, said the Speaker, were the heartbeat abortion bill, school funding, a decrease in taxes, wrap-around services in the school, and protecting the Second Amendment.

He added that the Second Amendment protects all the others.

“The Second Amendment gives free people the opportunity to defend themselves when they’re in confrontation, but it also gives them the opportunity to rebel in the event of tyranny,” said Householder.” That’s how we got here. We said enough of a king we want to set up our own government.”

“We will be free as long as we have the opportunity to defend ourselves and the opportunity to carry a firearm and own guns. We will be free as long as we have those things, those basic rights, those basic liberties,” added Householder.

Turning back to the 2020 election, Householder noted that Southeast Ohio will once again need to chase the wolves away.

“When the wolves are at the door you don’t let them across the river and you chase them off the creek. Well, the wolves are going to be at the door in 2020, they’re coming back,” said Householder. “In 2016 you chased them out, 73 percent, you’re going to get your chance again.”

“In 2020, you chase the wolves off the door step one more time, just like you did John Hunt Morgan, just like you did Hillary Clinton. I figure it’s going to be Elizabeth Warren, just chase her down the road one more time. That’s our opportunity to stay free. That’s our opportunity for liberty,” concluded Householder.

To conclude the event, current local officials and those intending to run for office in 2020 took time to introduce themselves and say a few words.

Officials and candidates, whose positions are up for election in 2020, who spoke included: Recorder Kay Hill, who is retiring and will not seek re-election; Recorder candidates Elizabeth Wolfe, Adam Will and Tony Carnahan; Commissioner Randy Smith, who will seek for re-election in 2020; Juvenile and Probate Judge Scott Powell, who will seek re-election in 2020; Commissioner Jimmy Will, who will be running for election in 2020 for the first time following his appointment; Shaun Coleman on behalf of Commissioner candidate Gary Coleman; Prosecutor James K. Stanley, who will seek re-election in 2020; Clerk of Courts Sammi Mugrage, who will seek re-election in 2020; State Rep. Jay Edwards; Treasurer Peggy Yost, who will seek re-election in 2020; Sheriff candidate Mony Wood; and Engineer Gene Triplett, who will seek re-election in 2020;

Other public officials in attendance included: Commissioner Tim Ihle; Auditor Mary Byer-Hill; Common Pleas Judge Linda Warner; County Court Judge Mick Barr; Fourth District Court of Appeals Judges Mike Hess and Jason Smith; Kelly Smith representing Treasurer Robert Sprauge; Juli Stephens representing Congressman Bill Johnson; Several township trustees and Racine Mayor Scott Hill.

The Meigs County Republican Party Lincoln Day Dinner is scheduled for Feb. 20, 2020.

Ohio Speaker of the House Larry Householder addressed Meigs County Republicans on Thursday evening during the annual fall dinner. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/10/web1_10.20-Householder.jpg Ohio Speaker of the House Larry Householder addressed Meigs County Republicans on Thursday evening during the annual fall dinner. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Meigs Republicans host bean dinner