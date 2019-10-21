Cancer survivor dinner to be held

ROCKSPRINGS — The annual Meigs County Cancer Survivor dinner will be held on Friday. Nov. 1 in the Meigs High School Cafeteria.

The theme for the event is “No One Fights Alone” and will be patriotic in nature. The dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 1.

The guest speaker is cancer survivor and veteran Del Pullins. Cancer survivor and veteran Scott Warner will be singing.

The dinner is for any Meigs County Cancer Survivor and a guest. A survivor is anyone who has heard the words “You have cancer” regardless of their location on the cancer journey. The catered meal is free.

New this year will be playing Bingo for door prizes. Door prizes are donated from local businesses.

The main dinner funder is Ann Morris Cancer Awareness Poker Run. The event is organized by the Meigs County Cancer Initiative (MCCI).

Founded in 1993, MCCI was established through the Appalachia Leadership Initiative on Cancer (ALIC), funded by the National Cancer Institute to improve cancer awareness and control in Appalachia. MCCI focuses on increasing awareness, providing education on ways to prevent cancer, promoting cancer prevention and the importance of early detection of cancer for long-term survival. MCCI’s grassroots efforts help residents to become more aware of when and where to seek screening, how to navigate through the increasingly complex health care system, and where to turn for community resources.

MCCI works to address cancer health disparities in collaboration with several health and human services organizations.

The objective of the coalition is to increase awareness, provide education, and promote cancer prevention and the importance of early detection for long-term survival.

Among the supports for those battling cancer are gas and food cards for those traveling for treatments. Those vouchers are purchased for gas stations and restaurants which can also be found in areas where individuals are receiving treatment.

Those wishing to attend should RSVP by Oct. 25 to Courtney Midkiff at 740-992-6626 ext. 1028 or courtney.midkiff@meigs-health.com.