New council member appointed in Syracuse

SYRACUSE — The Village of Syracuse Mayor Eric Cunningham appointed a new council member to fill the vacant seat.

Cunningham appointed Heather Cundiff to the seat that expires at the end of 2019. Cunningham said Cundiff will likely be reappointed in January 2020 because there are no candidates on the November ballot for the seat. There are two seats to be elected in November with only current council member Maria Schaefer running.

Council President David Poole gave an update on the London Pool. The newly created county pool committee had a meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 16, to discuss moving forward with the acquisition. Poole said the issues with the property lines on the deed have been fixed. The county prosecutor will be drafting the paperwork for Rick Hedges, the village’s solicitor, to review.

Council approved to spend $400 on candy for Trick-or-Treat on Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The candy will be distributed between the village offices, fire department, and police department.

Council approved to repair the damages to the electric box at the tennis courts. Cunningham said the box had been vandalized and will be repaired to prevent future damage.

Council approved for the mayor and fiscal officer to donate the petty cash in the office to the flower fund.

In his report to council, Mayor Eric Cunningham,

-Told council the new bleachers needed moved to the concrete areas at the ball fields.

-Told council member Tom Weaver that the Community Center needed to replace lights around the building. After a recent event, someone fell after tripping on the concrete in front of the building. Weaver is on the board at the Community Center.

-Confronted a council member about discussing disagreements on social media. Cunningham said after the September meeting, a council member spoke negatively about him on Facebook. Other council members said that if the council is arguing, nothing will get accomplished and social media does not send a good message about the village.

In her report to council, Fiscal Officer Tiffany McDaniel,

-Asked about the items in storage. McDaniel said there were printers, outdoor lights, and various items. Council said they will ask the solicitor what their options were to clean some of the storage out at the meeting in November.

-Asked about a finance committee. Rhonda Rathburn, who resigned from council in the August meeting, was on the committee. Cunningham appointed David Poole, Michelle White and Maria Schaefer to the committee.

In the councilmember updates,

-President David Poole said there was a dead tree on College Street that seemed to be a hazard.

-Poole suggested to council that they begin the process on setting up a website for the village. Council agreed to wait until the next meeting to gather more information from consultants who will design the site.

-Poole suggested posting the grants administrator job because the current administrator, Fred Hoffman, is running for mayor in Middleport. Cunningham said he did not see an issue with Hoffman doing both jobs, if he is elected in Middleport. Poole said he believes it would satisfy village residents if they asked for letters of interest before automatically appointing Hoffman. Cunningham said they will wait to further discuss the topic until the next meeting, which will be after the election.

-Tom Weaver said there have been reports of vehicles being vandalized during the night.

The next Syracuse Village Council meeting will be held Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Syracuse Village Hall.

By Kayla Hawthorne Special to the Sentinel

Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.