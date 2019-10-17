Area Halloween activities

Oct. 18 and 19

Forked Run State Park Halloween events will be held beginning with a movie at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18. On Saturday, Oct. 19, events include: 12:30 p.m., Saran Wrap ball game; 1 p.m., scavenger hunt; 2 p.m., Bingo; 4-5 p.m., chili cook-off and pie auction; 5:30 p.m., costume contest; 6-7 p.m., Trick or Treat; 8-10 p.m., haunted trail.

Oct. 19

Carmel Sutton New 2 U Thrift Store will host Trunk or Treat from 4-6 p.m. at the Carmel Sutton United Methodist Church parking lot located on Pleasant View Road just off Bashan Road. Everyone welcome.

Oct. 24

Reedsville, Rutland and Tuppers Plains will each hold Trick or Treat from 6-7 p.m.

Pomeroy’s annual Treat Street will take place from 6:30-8 p.m. on Oct. 24. The event will include costume judging at 7:30 p.m. in O’Brien Park just off Court Street. The Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee Halloween Parade will take place at 7:30 p.m. going from the Farmers Bank Corporate Building parking lot to the baseball field parking lot.

Oct. 31

Chester, Middleport and Racine will have Trick or Treat from 6-7 p.m. Syracuse will havve Trick or Treat from 6-7:30 p.m.

In Racine, a party following Trick or Treat will be held at the fire station with a costume contest to take place. Prizes for the contest are sponsored by RACO.

Other Activities

The Haunted House Experience returns for its 5th annual event. The event will be presented at Wolfe Mountain Entertainment on Oct. 24, 25, 26, 30, and 31. General admission is $5 per person, per trip.

On Oct. 28 and 29 will be “A Dinner to Die for” themed dinner held inside the haunted house at Wolfe Mountain Entertainment. Enjoy dinner inside the haunted house (while it’s not operating) in one of rooms on the tour. Food will be themed to the event and served by some of the ghoulish staff. Advanced reservations are required.

“The More the Scarier” will be presented Oct. 25 and 26 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 27 at 2 p.m. by the River City Players in the Middleport Village Hall gymnasium.