Fair board election Nov. 4

ROCKSPRINGS — The annual election of directors for the Meigs County Agricultural Society will be held on Monday, Nov. 4.

The election of directors will take place at the Rutland Bottle Gas Building at the fairgrounds. Polls will be open from 5-9 p.m. Six directors will be elected/reelected.

Anyone interested in running must hold a membership ticket and will need to file a petition signed by ten or more members of the society, at least seven days before the annual election of directors, with the secretary, Debbie Watson, 740-985-4372 by Oct. 28, 2019. Membership tickets will remain on sale at The Meigs County Extension Office, 113 E Memorial Drive, Pomeroy, Ohio until Oct. 20, 2019.

Those position that are up this year are Adam Smith, Tara Rose Roberts, Brent Rose, Wes Karr, Sam Evans and Tom Pullins. This is a three year term beginning Jan. 1, 2020.

Information provided by Debbie Watson on behalf of the Meigs County Agricultural Society.