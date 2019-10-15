Girl Scouts complete service project

Girl Scouts from Troop 1006 recently completed their September service project, collecting non-perishable food items and distributing the items in the Blessing Boxes around the area. Each month the troop selects a new service project. Pictured are Missouri Brown, Auna Parker, Gracie Barton and Haylee Stout filling the Blessing Boxes.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/10/web1_10.16-GS-1.jpg Courtesy photo https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/10/web1_10.16-GS-2.jpg Courtesy photo https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/10/web1_10.16-GS-3.jpg Courtesy photo https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/10/web1_10.16-GS-4.jpg Courtesy photo