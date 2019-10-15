Racine Southern FFA Chapter competes in soil competitions

RACINE — The Agricultural and Urban Soils Career Development Event (CDE) is an educational activity designed as a practical method of teaching students to evaluate land and soil and to make decisions when faced with soil related issues that affect agricultural production. The Land Judging CDE is designed to develop skills in determining soil characteristics and determining land capability classes based upon the characteristics.

On Sept. 18, five members of the Racine Southern FFA chapter traveled to Athens County, Ohio (Abfall Farms in Albany, Ohio) for the annual Athens-Meigs Soil Contest. This contest is open to all FFA Chapters in Meigs and Athens County. This contest is broken up into two parts — agricultural judging and urban judging.

In agricultural judging, the Racine Southern FFA soil judging team consisting of Austin Rose, Ethan Mullen, Theron Black, and Tiffany Cremeans. Coming in first place overall in Agriculture Soils was Austin Rose and Ethan Mullen placing second in individual scoring. In Urban Soils, Mallory Stover placed first in individual scoring.

On Oct. 1, Austin Rose, Ethan Mullen, Theron Black, Tiffany Creameans, and Mallory Stover were recognized at the Annual Meigs County Soil and Water Conservation Banquet for their achievements in top scoring in the county for soil judging. The individuals were presented with an Agriculture Soils Team plaque and money to the top scorers.

On Sept. 26, the Annual D-10 Soils Career Development Event took place at South Gallia. The district contest is where all FFA chapters in District 10 can come and compete in our soils contest to qualify for the State Contest. A total of 14 different schools were present.

Eight members of the Racine Southern FFA attended. The ag soil judging team consists of: Ethan Mullen, Austin Rose, Theron Black, and Tiffany Cremeans. Their team placed ninth overall. The individual scoring was: Ethan Mullen (722), Austin Rose (576), Theron Black (514) and Tiffany Cremeans (390). The Racine Southern FFA Urban Soil judging team consists of Mallory Stover, Kristin McKay, Caelin Seth, and Austin Rice. Their team placed eighth overall. In urban soils the individual scoring was: Mallory Stover (602), Kristin McKay (589), Caelin Seth (581), and Austin Rice (519).

All individuals did an excellent job and they are looking to improve their scores in the future.

Mallory Stover is pictured measuring the slope of the land. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/10/web1_10.15-FFA-1.jpg Mallory Stover is pictured measuring the slope of the land. Courtesy photo Kristin McKay is pictured observing the soil layers in the pit and evaluating for urban uses. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/10/web1_10.15-FFA-2.jpg Kristin McKay is pictured observing the soil layers in the pit and evaluating for urban uses. Courtesy photo

By Rachel Jackson Special to the Sentinel

Article written and submitted by Rachel Jackson, 2019-2020 Racine Southern FFA Historian.

