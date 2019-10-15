Speaker of the House to address Meigs Republican Party Fall Dinner

ROCKSPRINGS — Ohio Speaker of the House Larry Householder has been announced as a speaker at the Meigs County Republican Party’s annual fall bean dinner.

The dinner is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, in the Meigs High School Cafeteria. The public is invited to attend. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

State Representative Larry Householder is in his second consecutive term serving the people of the 72nd House District, which encompasses all of Coshocton and Perry counties, and part of Licking County. On Jan. 7, the Ohio House of Representatives elected Representative Householder to serve as Speaker of the House for the 133rd General Assembly.

Speaker Householder is passionate about reforming Ohio’s school funding formula to make it more fair and equitable; addressing issues related to addiction and mental illness; addressing Ohio’s infrastructure needs; workforce development; and creating affordable, reliable energy right here in Ohio.

Householder previously served in the Ohio House from 1996 to 2004, and was elected by his peers unanimously to serve as Speaker in 2001 and again in 2003. During this time, he was recognized as Best Legislator, Most Effective Legislator and Hardest-Working Legislator by Columbus Monthly Magazine. Due to term limits, Speaker Householder left the House in 2004 to return home to his family farm and business pursuits. In 2017, he was elected back to the Ohio House of Representatives by the people of Ohio’s 72nd House District.

Larry Householder and his wife, Taundra, live in Perry County on their family farm where they raised their five sons. This past year Larry and Taundra became grandparents for the first time, extending their lineage to a ninth generation.

Information on Householder courtesy of the Meigs County Republican Party.

Householder https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/10/web1_10.16-Householder.jpg Householder