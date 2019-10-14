‘Shelter Animals’ named official Meigs Pet

POMEROY — Shelter Animals were named Meigs County’s Official Pet during last week’s Meigs County Commissioner meeting.

Rescue animals Senna the dog and PK (Pretty Kitty) the cat were in attendance for the meeting.

The resolution to name “Shelter Animals” as Meigs County’s Official Pet read in part,

Meigs County has operated its new K9 Adoption and Rescue Center since 2016, and

Since that time approximately 2,540 dogs have either been adopted out or sent to rescue networks. Advocacy groups estimate various figures for pet shelter statistics. The ASPCA estimates that 5-7 million animals enter shelters each year and the American Humane Association puts the figure at approximately 8 million animals that include dogs and cats, and

While Meigs County currently doesn’t have a remedy for the stray cat population, a remedy is being sought, and

One of the best benefits of adopting a shelter pet is that not only are you saving the life of the pet you take home, but you’re also allowing the shelter to have the money and space to save another pet’s life, so

Therefore, let it be resolved that on the 10th day of October 2019 the Meigs County Commissioners hereby name “Shelter Animals” as Meigs County’s official pet.

In other business, the commissioners approved an amendment to the Bed Tax Policy which includes collecting the bed tax on AirBnB rentals, as well as bed and breakfast and other properties. Money from the bed tax goes to fund tourism in the county, which is used in part to support festivals and other events in the county.

The commissioners approved appropriation additions and adjustments as requested by Meigs County Juvenile Court, Common Pleas Court, EMS, County Engineer, Sheriff and 911.

Bills were paid in the amount of $277,759.15, with $77,668.56 from County General.

Meigs High School senior Kassandra Coleman served as the clerk for the meeting as she was job shadowing clerk Betsy Entsminger for the day.

The next meeting of the Meigs County Commissioners will be held on Friday, Oct. 18 at 11 a.m. The meeting is being moved from Thursday to allow the commissioners to attend a County Commissioner Association meeting in Columbus on Oct. 17.

Shelter animals were named the official Meigs County Pet during last week’s commissioner meeting. Two rescue animals were in attendance for the resolution. Pictured (from left) are Commissioner Randy Smith, Judge Linda Warner holding Senna, Dog Warden Colleen MurphySmith, John Musser, Dixie Sayre holding PK, Commissioner Tim Ihle and Meigs Senior Kassandra Coleman who was job shadowing clerk Betsy Entsminger during the meeting. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/10/web1_10.15-Shelter-Animals.jpg Shelter animals were named the official Meigs County Pet during last week’s commissioner meeting. Two rescue animals were in attendance for the resolution. Pictured (from left) are Commissioner Randy Smith, Judge Linda Warner holding Senna, Dog Warden Colleen MurphySmith, John Musser, Dixie Sayre holding PK, Commissioner Tim Ihle and Meigs Senior Kassandra Coleman who was job shadowing clerk Betsy Entsminger during the meeting. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.