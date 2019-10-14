Meigs Board approves agenda items

ROCKSPRINGS — The Meigs Local Board of Education approved several agenda items during it’s recent meeting.

In personnel matters, the board approved the hiring of Linzie Causey as a substitute teacher and Lindsey Sealey as a substitute personal assistant.

The board approved the transfer of Michelle Burns from bus route 6 to bus route 13, retroactive to Oct. 7.

An increase of $10 per day was approved to the intervention tutor salary rate, retroactive to Oct. 1.

The board held discussion and the first reading on new and revised policies, bylaws, and forms as recommended by NEOLA. Among those were revisions regarding the use of tobacco by administrators, staff and on school premises, attendances, late arrival and early dismissal, school safety and school resource officer and several administrative guidelines.

In other business, the board:

Approved the BWC Safety and Security Grant.

Approved the minutes of the previous meeting, financial report and bills as presented.

The board went into executive session for 55 minutes regarding consideration of the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion or compensation of a public employee, official or students, and the consideration of the purchase of property or sale of property at competitive bidding. No action was taken following the closed door session.

The next regular meeting of the Meigs Local Board of Education is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at Meigs Middle School.