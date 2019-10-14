Southern Homecoming 2019

The 2019 Southern High School Homecoming royalty are pictured with the 2018 royalty and the 2019 kindergarten attendants. Pictured are (front, from left) Alia Cooper and Israel Thomas; (back, from left) 2018 Queen Peyton Anderson, 2019 Queen Phoenix Cleland, 2019 King Mark Eblin, and 2018 King Weston Thorla.

The seventh grade class won the float contest with the “Toy with the Devils” themed float.

The eighth grade float took second place in the Southern Homecoming float contest.

The Southern High School Class of 1970 will be celebrating their 50th class reunion this year.

Celebrating 50 years since she was crowned Homecoming Queen, Brenda Holman-Stuart took part in the parade on Friday and the pregame events.

Several past Homecoming Queens were in attendance for the events on Friday. The attending past queens are pictured in a photo prior to Friday’s game.

Donna Byer, front right, who is celebrating her 60th reunion was the oldest member of the alumni band on Friday evening, marching on the same field as her daughter and granddaughter.

Little Mister Meigs County Tucker Hupp was among the parade participants on Friday.

The Southern football players took part in the parade on Friday.

Cheerleaders and alumni cheerleaders line up on the field for the National Anthem.

Alumni flaggers and band members joined the current Southern band on Friday evening.

The Southern Marching Band was joined by alumni band members for performances on Friday.

Racine Southern FFA members were part of the parade on Friday.

The 2019 Southern Homecoming Court is pictured in a pregame photo on Friday. Those pictured include Kindergarten Attendants Alia Cooper and Israel Thomas; Seventh Grade Attendant and escort Marlo Norris and Brandon Laudermilt; Eighth Grade Attendant and escort Lila Cooper and Jace Hill; Freshman Attendant and escort Kaden Johnson and Griffen Miller; Sophomore Attendant and escort Rachel Jackson and Garrett Smith; Junior Attendant and escort Sara Kaposzta and David Shaver; Queen candidates Sydney Adams, Phoenix Cleland, Mickenzie Ferrell, Valerie Ritchhart and Baylee Wolfe; and King candidates Frankie Bunce, Landen Hill, Joey Weaver, Mark Eblin and Austin Rose.

The 2019 Southern High School Homecoming King Mark Eblin is crowned by 2018 King Weston Thorla.

The 2019 Southern High School Homecoming Queen Phoenix Cleland is crowned by 2018 Queen Peyton Anderson.

The Southern Alumni Cheerleaders took part in the parade, as well as activities on Friday evening.

Kindergarten attendants Israel Thomas and Alia Cooper.