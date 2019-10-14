Cleland, Eblin crowned SHS royalty

Phoenix Cleland and Mark Eblin were crowned the 2019 Southern High School Homecoming Queen and King, respectively, during a ceremony on Friday evening before the Southern Homecoming football game against Ravenswood. Additional photos from Friday’s Homecoming events appear inside today’s edition and online at mydailysentinel.com.

Phoenix Cleland and Mark Eblin were crowned the 2019 Southern High School Homecoming Queen and King, respectively, during a ceremony on Friday evening before the Southern Homecoming football game against Ravenswood. Additional photos from Friday’s Homecoming events appear inside today’s edition and online at mydailysentinel.com. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/10/web1_10.15-SHS-1.jpg Phoenix Cleland and Mark Eblin were crowned the 2019 Southern High School Homecoming Queen and King, respectively, during a ceremony on Friday evening before the Southern Homecoming football game against Ravenswood. Additional photos from Friday’s Homecoming events appear inside today’s edition and online at mydailysentinel.com. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel