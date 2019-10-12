Poet’s Night Out planned

MIDDLEPORT — Do you have a favorite poem? Or maybe you write your own poetry.

Local poets and poetry lovers will have their chance to enjoy an evening of poetry during “Poet’s Night Out” hosted by the Riverbend Arts Council on Oct. 15.

The event will take place from 7-9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the Riverbend Arts Council, located at 290 North Second Avenue in Middleport.

Attendees are invited to read their favorite poem, share their own original poetry and even dress the part, coming as their favorite poet, poetic character or a figure from a poet’s time and place.

Light refreshments will be served during the event.

Admission to the event is free, but donations will be accepted.

For more information contact Karen at 740-619-4370.