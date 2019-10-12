Meigs Museum opens in new location in Middleport

MIDDLEPORT — The grand opening for the new Meigs County Historical Society Museum located in Middleport will be held on Oct. 22 as part of a “Business After Hours” event with the Meigs County Chamber and Tourism office.

The Historical Society has officially relocated from its former location on Butternut Avenue in Pomeroy to South Third Avenue in Middleport.

The Middleport property, which includes three total buildings, was donated to the Historical Society, with renovation work having been ongoing for several months in preparation for the move.

Vicki Hanson, who serves on the Historical Society board, recently gave the Sentinel a tour of the new building, explaining some of the displays, as well as future work which still needs to be completed on the buildings.

The larger space allows for items which had been stored away and not seen for decades to be on display for public viewing.

Among the current displays are an area on the Skate-Away which was located near Chester, a more than 100-year old piano, a telephone switchboard and many other items.

A kid’s corner is set up in the front of the building to allow for expanded children’s programming at the museum, passing along the county’s 200 year history to the next generation.

The gift shop area contains many Meigs County specific items, including Cat’s Meow statues of several buildings, including the newest ones, the Schwegman & Roedel Building (which once housed the Book Mobile) and the Masonic Temple.

The building is handicap accessible and has plenty of parking, including handicap parking.

Genealogy research can also be completed at the museum.

Among the work remaining to be completed is roof work on all of the buildings, as well as brick work on the 1872 furniture factory building which sits at the rear of the property. The bricks also need to be sealed on the main museum building and the windows replaced.

The historical society has received donations to assist with the projects, as has applied for several grants. Additionally they are seeking a 0.5-mill levy this fall, the first for the museum.

Regular hours at the museum are Wednesday-Friday from 1-5 p.m. and Saturday from noon-4 p.m.

Chamber Business After Hours will take place from 4-7 p.m. on Oct. 22 at the museum.

A new, expanded kid’s area is set up at the new museum. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/10/web1_10.13-Museum-1.jpg A new, expanded kid’s area is set up at the new museum. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Displays in the museum include many historical items including a window from the Meigs Theatre and a pair of sculptures from the Class of 1918. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/10/web1_10.13-Museum-2.jpg Displays in the museum include many historical items including a window from the Meigs Theatre and a pair of sculptures from the Class of 1918. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

New location in Middleport

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.