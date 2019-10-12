Spurrier takes part in Honor Flight

A Pomeroy native and Air Force veteran recently took part in the Honor Flight to Washington D.C.

Senior Master SGT. Clarence (Bud) Spurrier graduated from Pomeroy High School in 1950. He retired from the U.S. Air Force in 1973 after 21 years.

He was selected to fly to Washington D.C. with a honor flight in October. Sgt. Spurrier served at Danang Vietnam. He now lives in Anchorage, Alaska. He was married to Doris Y. Dill,who passed away in 2014, for 65 years.