Electrical upgrades completed on cross in Pomeroy

POMEROY — Going through the Pomeroy area, a lighted cross has long been visible on the hill above the village.

Following upgrades, the cross was to be illuminated once again on Thursday evening following a series of upgrades.

Rev. Ralph Kuether, who was the pastor of what is now Trinity Church in the late 1930s, had a dream to place a cross on a hill which “would be a witness to the Christian faith of a community.”

The cross was originally placed in 1940 as a wooden structure by Trinity Church, and updated to the steel structure in 1950. The original wooden cross was constructed in the basement of the parsonage of the church and was placed just before Christmas in 1940. The steel cross was built by the late Charles Neuman in Syracuse, standing at 36 feet tall and 14 feet wide.

In summer of 1980 the cross was taken from the original site (the property was sold and a new structure being built too close to the cross site), refurbished and the electrical work and lighting changed, and placed in its current location.

The cross continues to be maintained by Trinity Church, with the help of the village.

John Musser, of Trinity Church, said on Thursday that the work had been taking place to update the junction boxes, sockets and the bulbs, which are now LED bulbs.

Musser said that money from the estate of Jimmy Weber was donated to the church several years ago, with the interest on the money to be used to maintain the cross while keeping the principal amount in tact.

Brian Grindstaff, with the assistance of Marty Rayburn, has been completing the work.

The work was expected to conclude on Thursday, allowing to the cross to be illuminated around dark on Thursday evening. The cross is on a timer which allows it to be turned on at the same time each evening.

One additional item to be completed in the future will be the removal of a tree which is located near the cross, making the cross easier to view.

Information on the history of the cross from an April 19, 1987, article in the Sunday Times-Sentinel by Charlene Hoeflich. Photos for the article courtesy of Audrey Howard, who lives on Riverview Drive near the cross.

Brian Grindstaff works to replace the bulbs and electrical on the cross located off Riverview Drive on the hill above Pomeroy. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/10/web1_10.11-Cross-1.jpg Brian Grindstaff works to replace the bulbs and electrical on the cross located off Riverview Drive on the hill above Pomeroy. Audrey Howard | Courtesy The lights, as well as electrical sockets and junction boxes, were replaced on the cross this week. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/10/web1_10.11-Cross-2.jpg The lights, as well as electrical sockets and junction boxes, were replaced on the cross this week. Audrey Howard | Courtesy The lights, as well as electrical sockets and junction boxes, were replaced on the cross this week. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/10/web1_10.11-Cross-3.jpg The lights, as well as electrical sockets and junction boxes, were replaced on the cross this week. Audrey Howard | Courtesy

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.