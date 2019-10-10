County awarded funds for walking path

MARIETTA — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) recently announced that Athens and Meigs Counties, as well as the City of Athens and the Village of Chesterhill will receive funding from the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP).

The funding disbursements are as follows:

Athens County Commissioners — $262,000: Preventative pavement maintenance by using a mastic seal on the Hockhocking Adena path.

City of Athens — $1,005,000 ($505,000 from TAP and $500,000 from the ODOT Safety Program): The City of Athens Uptown Area project includes improving the safety of the area for bicycles and pedestrians by adding lighting, improving curb ramps, replacing sidewalks, and reconfiguring pavement markings for bicycle traffic.

Meigs County Commissioners — $787,000: Continued extension of the trail from Middleport to the Pomeroy River Walk

Village of Chesterhill — $650,000: The purpose of the project is to improve pedestrian access to commercial establishments on Marion Street by replacing sidewalks and improving curb ramps.

The Transportation Alternatives Program is designed to fund projects in counties, cities, townships and villages that are not located inside a Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO). ODOT accepts TAP applications annually starting in March and ending in May. These funding requests are reviewed by multi-disciplinary committees at both the District Offices and Central Office.

With the 2019 TAP solicitation, ODOT received 52 applications statewide. They requested just over $42 million in TAP funds, with a total construction value of $63 million. The Program is currently funded at $11 million annually.

Projects were selected based on a scoring system as well as the project’s ability to be delivered in the year funding is awarded, until the amount requested reaches the $11 million program budget.

Information provided by the Ohio Department of Transportation.