Poker run benefits MCCI

POMEROY — The recent Ann Morris Cancer Awareness Poker Run raised $5,700 for the Meigs County Cancer Initiative, Inc. (MCCI).

Lee Morris, who organizes the annual event in memory of his mother Ann, presented to the donation to MCCI during their meeting on Monday. Morris is also a cancer survivor, and gives back to MCCI after they helped him during his time of treatment.

The annual event includes a poker run, dinner and other activities.

A total of 56 riders on 38 bikes took part in the 2019 run, ranging in age from 10 to 70. Motorcycle clubs participating included V-Twin Cruisers or Zanesville and Pomeroy, Christian Motorcycle Association, Riding For Jesus, and Heaven Saints.

Poker Run winners included, Best Hand: Tammy Smith; Worst Hand: Dorothy Hines; 50-50: Dallas Jarrell; Youngest Rider: Michael DeQuasie; Oldest Rider: Ralph Ross; Farthest Rider: Dorothy Hines and Thomas Fisher (88 miles); Largest Club: V-Twin Cruisers (seven members).

There were raffle prizes awarded during the event, as well as shirts and other items available for sale.

The run serves as MCCI’s largest fundraiser each year and supports not only the transportation assistance program, by the annual Meigs County Cancer Survivor Dinner.

This year’s dinner is scheduled for Nov. 1 at Meigs High School with guest speaker Del Pullins, a military veterans and cancer survivor.

Those interested in the Transportation Program or to RSVP for the dinner on Nov. 1 may contact Courtney Midkiff at the Meigs County Health Department at 740-992-6626.

Information provided by MCCI.

Lee Morris presented a donation to MCCI during their meeting on Monday from funds raised through the annual Ann Morris Cancer Awareness Poker Run. Pictured are (front, from left) Penny Farnese, SEOBCCP; Carolyn Grueser, MCCI Treasurer; Norma Torres, MCCI Chair; Lee Morris and grandson Kashton Nichols; (back, from left) Courtney Midkiff, MCCI Secretary; Lenora Leifheit; Louise Michael; and Wilma Mansfield, MD. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/10/web1_10.10-Morris.jpg Lee Morris presented a donation to MCCI during their meeting on Monday from funds raised through the annual Ann Morris Cancer Awareness Poker Run. Pictured are (front, from left) Penny Farnese, SEOBCCP; Carolyn Grueser, MCCI Treasurer; Norma Torres, MCCI Chair; Lee Morris and grandson Kashton Nichols; (back, from left) Courtney Midkiff, MCCI Secretary; Lenora Leifheit; Louise Michael; and Wilma Mansfield, MD. Courtesy photo