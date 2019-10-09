Business resource seminar planned in Pomeroy

POMEROY — The Meigs County District Library and the Minority Business Assistance Centers – Cincinnati’s Piketon satellite office will host a free State and Federal Certification and Business Resources seminar at the Meigs County District Library in Pomeroy, Ohio between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29. Registration will be from 10-10:30 a.m. and the workshop will begin at 10:30 a.m.

Organized and led by Marlene Fout, Business Counselor for the Minority Business Assistance Centers (MBAC) of Cincinnati, the event will detail MBAC-Cincinnati services and also feature presentations by representatives from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), Southern Ohio Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC), Ohio Small Business Development Centers (SBDC) and the Workforce and Business Development Program. All of these agencies provide vital assistance to Ohio’s small, disadvantaged and/or minority businesses located in the Ohio Appalachian area.

According to Fout, the two-hour seminar will lay out the steps local business owners can take to leverage certification and enhance the growth of their businesses. Participants will also gain a better understanding of all of the valuable and free business resources available in their communities to educate and support them in their entrepreneurial efforts.

The event in Pomeroy is one of 13 similar seminars being offered throughout the southern Ohio Appalachian region. Owners and potential owners of Ohio small, disadvantaged and/or minority businesses are invited to learn about the opportunities available to help market their products or services to new audiences and increase their eligibility for prime state and federal government contracts. Some areas of businesses which should be especially interested in attending this workshop include trucking, heavy equipment, printing, industrial cleaning, automotive, laboratories, supply companies, etc. However, this workshop is for more than just those seeking certification information. Whether in the planning stage, or in business for 50 years, there is information at this workshop which will help your business grow.

Fout, who works out of the MBAC-Cincinnati’s satellite office located in Piketon, Ohio at The Ohio State University (OSU) South Centers’ Endeavor Center, serves residents of 11 Appalachian counties in Ohio (Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Pike, Ross, Scioto, and Vinton). She helps businesses in these areas become certified to conduct business with the state through certifications such as Minority Business Enterprises (MBE), Veteran-Friendly Business Enterprises (VBE), and the Encouraging Diversity, Growth and Equity (EDGE) Programs. Help in other business areas such as loans, bonding, marketing, accounting, etc. is also available through MBAC and their strategic partners. She encourages anyone wanting to learn more about services they offer to attend the workshop. If unable to attend, contact her office at 800-297-2072, ext. 416 or go to their website at www.mbaccincy.com for more information.

Walk-ins are welcome, however, you are encouraged to register online for this upcoming free event at the Meigs County District Library in Pomeroy, Ohio at https://www.MeigsBiz.eventbrite.com.

The MBAC program is funded by the Ohio Development Services Agency (ODSA) and is provided on a non-discriminatory basis. Seminar attendees requiring assistance may request special arrangements in advance. For this service, other accommodation information, or other information, contact R. Marlene Fout, Business Counselor for MBAC-Cincinnati’s Piketon office, at marlene@african-americanchamber.com or by calling 800-297-2072, ext. 416.

Information provided by the Minority Business Assistance Centers.