‘Reunited in Racine’ set for Friday

RACINE — The Southern Alumni Association will host a series of events on Friday, Sept. 28 as part of the Southern High School Homecoming festivities.

“Reunited in Racine — Once a Tornado, Always a Tornado” will include participation in the Homecoming Parade, a Tailgate Party, recognition of past Homecoming Queens and a performance by alumni band members.

Parade lineup will begin at 1 p.m. The parade will begin at 1:45 p.m., leaving the high school and traveling the traditional parade route through Racine.

Anticipated parade participants include the Tornado Marching Band and alumni band members, alumni cheerleaders, anniversary year floats, class floats, high school fall sports teams, homecoming attendants, king and queen candidates and the 2018 Homecoming Queen, and past Homecoming Queens.

Following the parade will be the Alumni and Student Council Tailgating Party at the high school. The tailgate party is to include food from Smoke’m If You Got’em BBQ, an inflatable bounce house and obstacle course, corn hole and music.

The tailgate party will run from 3-6:30 p.m.

Past Homecoming Queens will be recognized on the field at 6:45 p.m., with the crowning of the 2019 Homecoming King and Queen at 7 p.m.

The crowning will be followed by the playing of the National Anthem, Alma Mater and Fight Song by the Tornado Marching Band and Alumni Band.

Southern will then face Ravenswood in the Homecoming Football Game with kickoff at 7:30 p.m.

The alumni band will then perform at halftime of the game.

For more on the Reunited in Racine events visit the Southern Tornado Alumni Association on Facebook.

The Southern Marching Band and alumni band members will once again take part in the homecoming events. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/10/web1_10.10-SHS-1.jpg The Southern Marching Band and alumni band members will once again take part in the homecoming events. File photo Southern will host Ravenswood on Friday evening in the 2019 Homecoming game. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/10/web1_10.10-SHS-2.jpg Southern will host Ravenswood on Friday evening in the 2019 Homecoming game. File photo

Events planned as part of Southern Homecoming

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.