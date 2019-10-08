Meigs Museum levy to be presented to voters

MEIGS COUNTY — The Meigs County Pioneer and Historical Society is asking voters to consider approval of a 0.5 mill tax levy on the upcoming November ballot.

The levy request is the first to be presented to the voters by the organization.

The ballot language for the levy reads as follows:

An additional tax for the benefit of Meigs County for the purpose of maintenance and operation of a free public museum of art, science or history at a rate not exceeding one-half (0.5) mill for each one dollar of property valuation, which amounts to five cents for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for five years, commencing in 2019, first due in calendar year 2020.

Historical and Pioneer Society Board Member Vicki Hanson explained that the non-profit organization is currently funded by donations, sale of items in the gift shop and a small annual stipend provided by the Meigs County Commissioners.

The levy, if approved, would provide a consistent funding source for the Historical Society as it maintains and operates the Meigs Museum and works to promote and preserve 200 years of Meigs County History, said Hanson.

Since 1971, the Meigs County Museum has been able to sustain operations and maintenance through donations, craft shows, dinners, sales from gift shop items and many hours of volunteer help, according to the Historical Society.

Hanson explained that fund generated by the levy would allow for the museum to continue to be open to the public with local historical items being preserved and on display for those of the area to view.

The Meigs Museum recently opened in its new Middleport location of the Meigs Museum, which is in one of three buildings donated to the Historical Society on South Third Avenue in Middleport. The building allow for expanded display area and much more.

Hanson explained that while the buildings and property were donated to the organization, there is upkeep and maintenance to be done, as well as the initial renovations that are needed on the buildings. Roof work is needed on each of the buildings, as well as brick work on the 1872 furniture factory building on the back of the property.

The Meigs County Pioneer and Historical Society annual meeting will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13 at the new museum location in Middleport.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

