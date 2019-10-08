Racine Southern FFA Chapter Visits Farm Science Review

RACINE — On Tuesday, Sept. 17, fifteen members of the Racine Southern FFA traveled to London, Ohio, for the 57th annual Farm Science Review at the Molly Caren Agricultural Center.

Farm Science Review is an annual event showcasing the latest and most innovative farming equipment and technology. Students were able to walk around and see all that the event had to offer while also hearing the latest ideas from different speakers. The 2019 Farm Science Review features at a glance included the following: Hundreds of demonstration plots and several million dollars worth of machinery; Thirtieth year of inductions into the Farm Science Review Hall of Fame; OSU Central, featuring demonstrations and displays from OSU colleges and departments; Lots of farm safety, home safety and health information; Comprehensive field demonstrations each day of the show; And expanded programs on conservation practices in the Gwynne Conservation Area.

One member, Ethan Mullen, stated that, “I always enjoy going to Farm Science Review. It’s always cool to see the hundreds of thousands of dollars in farming equipment on display.”

Many of the members that attended this trip plan to attend next year.

FFA members and chaperone/alumni member recently attended the 2019 Farm Science Review.

By Rachel Jackson Special to the Sentinel

Article written and submitted by Rachel Jackson, 2019-2020 Racine Southern FFA Historian.

