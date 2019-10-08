Scenes from Meigs Homecoming 2019

The Meigs Marauders take to the field to begin Friday evening’s Homecoming game.

The 2019 Meigs High School Homecoming Court included (front) Flower Girl Myla Shipe and Crown Bearer Solomon Jones; (middle) Queen candidates Breanna Zirkle, Karington Brinker, Queen Kassandra Coleman, Maci Hood and Taylor Bass; (back) candidate escorts Bobby Musser, Austin Mahr, Dawson Justice, Briar Wolfe and Weston Baer.

The 2019 Meigs High School Homecoming Queen Kassandra Coleman (second from left in back) is pictured with (front) Flower Girl Myla Shipe, Crown Bearer Solomon Jones, (back, from left) Principal Travis Abbott, escort Dawson Justice and 2018 Queen Taylor Swartz.

The Meigs Alumni Band and current band make their way down Main Street during Saturday’s parade in Pomeroy.

The Meigs High School Class of 1969 celebrated their 50th class reunion.

The Meigs High School Class of 1979 celebrated their 40th class reunion.

The Meigs High School Class of 1989 celebrated their 30th class reunion.

The Meigs High School football team was among the participants in the parade on Saturday.

Kenny Napper carries the school colors near the front of the parade on Saturday.

Howard Mullen leads the parade through town.

The Meigs Alumni Band joined the current Marauder Marching Band for the parade on Saturday, as well as a performance the game on Friday evening.

The maroon and gold flags served as a walkway for the Homecoming candidates during Friday’s pregame ceremony.

Queen candidates and their escorts stand on the field as they await the announcement of the 2019 Homecoming Queen.

Distinguished Service Award recipients Gary and Karen Walker ride in the parade on Saturday.

The Distinguished Alumni award winners were among those in the parade on Saturday.

