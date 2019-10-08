Southern receive Purple Star Award

LOGAN — Southern Junior/Senior High School and Southern Elementary School were recognized with the Ohio Department of Education’s Purple Star Award at the Ohio School Boards Association’s Southeast Region Fall Conference.

The conference took place at Logan High School in Logan on Sept. 26.

The Ohio Department of Education established the Purple Star Award for military-friendly public schools and recognizes those schools that show a major commitment to students and families connected to our nation’s military.

Across the state, 51 schools received the award in Round 5 for a period from 2019-2021. Of the 51 schools, nine are from the Southeast Region. The Southeast Region is comprised of 18 counties representing 84 school districts.

For more information, contact OSBA or your local school district.

Information provided by Southern Local School District.