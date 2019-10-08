Coleman crowned MHS Queen

Kassandra Coleman was crowned the 2019 Meigs High School Homecoming Queen on Friday evening in a ceremony held before the Marauders’ football game. Coleman was escorted by Dawson Justice. Pictured with Coleman and Justice are Flower Girl Myla Shipe and Crown Bearer Solomon Jones. Additional photos from the Meigs Homecoming and Reunion on the River activities appear inside today’s edition and online at mydailysentinel.com.

Kassandra Coleman was crowned the 2019 Meigs High School Homecoming Queen on Friday evening in a ceremony held before the Marauders’ football game. Coleman was escorted by Dawson Justice. Pictured with Coleman and Justice are Flower Girl Myla Shipe and Crown Bearer Solomon Jones. Additional photos from the Meigs Homecoming and Reunion on the River activities appear inside today’s edition and online at mydailysentinel.com. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/10/web1_10.8-MHS-front.jpg Kassandra Coleman was crowned the 2019 Meigs High School Homecoming Queen on Friday evening in a ceremony held before the Marauders’ football game. Coleman was escorted by Dawson Justice. Pictured with Coleman and Justice are Flower Girl Myla Shipe and Crown Bearer Solomon Jones. Additional photos from the Meigs Homecoming and Reunion on the River activities appear inside today’s edition and online at mydailysentinel.com. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel