Scenes from Eastern Homecoming

The 2019 Eastern High School Homecoming Court is pictured prior to the Homecoming game on Friday evening. The Homecoming Court included Flower Girl Abbie Bartlett and Crown Bearer Kash Gheen, Freshmen Attendant Ella Carleton, Sophomore Attendant Sophia Dye, Junior Attendant Faith Smeeks, Queen Candidates Tressa Bartimus and Hannah Faulisi, Queen Megan Ross, Freshman Escort Trenton Morrissey, Sophomore Escort Bradley Bailey, Junior Escort John Hobbs and Senior Escorts Isaac Lopez, Brayden Bush, and Colton Reynolds. (Photo courtesy of Bartee Photography)

The 2018 Queen MacKenzie Smith crowns 2019 Queen Megan Ross as Colton Reynolds looks on during halftime of Friday’s Homecoming game at Eastern. (Photo courtesy of Bartee Photography)

The junior class float had the theme of “Flush the Falcons”.

The sophomore class float had a “Wipeout” theme.

The freshman class float had the theme “The Greatest Show on Turf”.

Members of the junior high football team took part in the parade on Friday morning at Eastern Local.

The cheerleaders and flag corp took part in the parade on Friday.

The Chester Volunteer Fire Department led the parade through the school parking lot as students looked on.

Members of the Eastern High School football team are pictured in the Homecoming parade on Friday morning.

The Eastern senior class members take part in the parade.

Eastern volleyball players ride in the Homecoming parade.

Eastern High School football players ride in the Homecoming parade.

Eastern youth football players and junior high football players ride in the Homecoming parade.

Eastern 7th grade volleyball players are pictured in the Homecoming parade.

Cheerleaders and flag corp members pass out candy to elementary students.

Members of the flag corp make their way through the parade.

