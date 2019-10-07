Southern Board approves agenda items

RACINE — The Southern Local Board of Education approved several agenda items and recognized STORM Students of the Month during its recent meeting.

STORM Students of the Month were Alexa Dill (kindergarten), Libby Yonker (first grade) and Caden Hupp (fifth grade).

In personnel matters, the board approved FMLA for Autumn Lisle and Chris Stout.

Supplemental contracts were approved as follows: Bill Whitlock, yearbook advisor; Kayte Manuel, Spanish Club; Mandy Johnson, 9th grade class advisor; Stephanie Allen, 10th grade class advisor; Jenna Meeks, 11th grade class advisor; Jordan Pickens, 12th grade class advisor; Tim Prange, Science Olympiad and assistant track coach; Meg Guinther, lead mentor; mentor program year one, Wyatt Jarrell with mentor Jody Norris, Kayte Manuel with mentor Marcia Weaver, Hazel Knotts with mentor Ann Ohlinger; mentor program year two, Garrett Hall, Audra Wilkinson and Jordan Huddleston with mentor Misty Rogers; mentor program year three, Tim Prange with mentor Beth Bay; mentor program year four Amanda Rinaldi, Heather Dailey Johnson, Olivia Hawley and Jordan Pickens; 7-12 BLT Ann Ohlinger, Ryan Davis, Adam Phillips, Marcia Weaver, Russ Fields, and David Maxson; K-6 BLT Beth Bay, Meg Guinther, Megan Hendrix, Shelly Barr, Courtney Manuel, and Rachel Hupp.

Temporary supplemental bus route driver and handicap transportation aide positions were approved for Kathy Miller and Cheryl Smith.

The board approved a resolution in accordance with board policy regarding amenities for participants at meeting and other occasions.

The resolution states, in part, that the board recognizes the value of providing meals, refreshments and other amenities for staff, students, citizens, and advisory groups, who participate in meeting and staff development sessions or other occasions. Identified amenities could include teacher or student recognition gifts, gift cards $25 or less, caps, clothing, educational items, books or other similar items. Events identified include professional “waiver days”, staff in0-service, parent-teacher conference, DLT and BLT meetings, open houses, staff orientation and staff appreciation days.

In other business, the board,

Approved the minutes, bills, financial statements, bank reconciliation statements and all checks as presented.

Approved revised and annual appropriations in the amount of $13,006,761.34.

Approved creating a student wellness and success fund.

Approved transferring $150,000 from the general fund to the permanent improvement fund and $30,00 to the termination/severance fund.

The next meeting of the Southern Local Board of Education is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 28 in the Kathryn Hart Community Center.

