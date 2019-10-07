Southern Homecoming set for Friday

Please see attached pics. They are sending 2 for you to pick from ☺
Bench Pic
LtoR: Baylee Wolfe, Mickenzie Ferrell, Valerie Ritchhart, Phoenix Cleland, Sydney Adams
LtoR: Austin Rose, Josiah Weaver, Mark Eblin, Landen Hill, Frankie Bunce
Bleacher Pic
Front-Back:
Austin Rose/Baylee Wolfe
Frankie Bunce/Sydney Adams
Josiah Weaver/Mickenzie Ferrell
Landen Hill/Phoenix Cleland
Mark Eblin/Valerie Ritchhart
The 2019 Southern High School Homecoming King and Queen will be crowned prior to Friday evening’s Homecoming football game in Racine. Queen candidates are (front, from left) Baylee Wolfe, Mickenzie Ferrell, Valerie Ritchhart, Phoenix Cleland, Sydney Adams; King candidates are (back from left) Austin Rose, Josiah Weaver, Mark Eblin, Landen Hill, and Frankie Bunce.