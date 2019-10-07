Southern Homecoming set for Friday

Please see attached pics. They are sending 2 for you to pick from ☺

Bench Pic

LtoR: Baylee Wolfe, Mickenzie Ferrell, Valerie Ritchhart, Phoenix Cleland, Sydney Adams

LtoR: Austin Rose, Josiah Weaver, Mark Eblin, Landen Hill, Frankie Bunce

Bleacher Pic

Front-Back:

Austin Rose/Baylee Wolfe

Frankie Bunce/Sydney Adams

Josiah Weaver/Mickenzie Ferrell

Landen Hill/Phoenix Cleland

Mark Eblin/Valerie Ritchhart

The 2019 Southern High School Homecoming King and Queen will be crowned prior to Friday evening’s Homecoming football game in Racine. Queen candidates are (front, from left) Baylee Wolfe, Mickenzie Ferrell, Valerie Ritchhart, Phoenix Cleland, Sydney Adams; King candidates are (back from left) Austin Rose, Josiah Weaver, Mark Eblin, Landen Hill, and Frankie Bunce.