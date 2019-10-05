Chillicothe man killed in Gallia crash

GALLIA COUNTY — The Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash which killed a Chillicothe man on Saturday afternoon.

According to a news release from Highway Patrol, Jerry L. Halcomb, 60, of Chillicothe, was driving a 2006 Yamaha XBS1100 motorcycle southbound on Gallia County Road 72 when he drove off the right side of the roadway and overturned.

The crash occurred at 2:25 p.m. near the intersection of State Route 233 and County Road 72.

The roadway was closed for approximately one hour as a result of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Gallipolis Post.

