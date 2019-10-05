Getting an education at Battle Days

Students hear from the festival’s blacksmith.
Signing up for the militia.
Junior Miss Battle Days Hadleigh Cossin, fourth from left, joins the militia with support from Miss Battle Days Emily Prichard, far right.
Students learn to take orders from their commanding officer.
Junior Miss Battle Days Hadleigh Cossin, pictured out front, leads the charge.
Students hear from reenactors near the monument for Chief Cornstalk.
This young reenactor carries his moccasins.
Stirring the apple butter.
Reminding festival goers of “You are my Sunshine.”
Reenactors from both sides of history at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park.
No cell phones here. Kids learn about colonial childhood games.
This young reenactor has fun with acorns which fell from a French Oak tree at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park.
Students gather near a reenactor on “Living History Day” at Battle Days.
These 4-H teen leaders take a break from volunteering at the festival to have some lunch from McDonalds in the year 2019. From left, Lexee Wray, Parker Henderson, Kira Henderson and Ethan Kincaid.
Learning the art of throwing a hatchet.
Learning the art of throwing a hatchet.
Darla Jackson speaks to children as Mad Anne Bailey.
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The annual Battle Days festival kicked off Friday with a day of learning and educational demonstrations for fourth graders from Mason County, W.Va. and beyond.
Held at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park, students traveled from station to station, learning everything from blacksmithing, to colonial childhood games, to how to join the militia.
Friday morning the park was full of students from Leon, Roosevelt, Beale and even Guyandotte elementary schools, the latter of which is located in Cabell County, W.Va. Friday’s weather, which included the evening lantern tour, had an autumn feel, making it ideal, volunteers remarked.
Friday is traditionally known as “Living History Day” at the festival and was followed by a full day of events on Saturday. Battle Days will wrap up today (Sunday), with a colonial church service at 10 a.m.; tours of the Mansion House from 1-4:30 p.m.; and the annual memorial service at 2:30 p.m., all at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park.
The memorial service, and festival, will commemorate the 245th anniversary of the Battle of Point Pleasant.
Admission to the festival is free. Concessions located just outside the park entrance.
Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.