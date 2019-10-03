Reunion on the River this weekend

POMEROY — The Meigs Local Alumni Association’s (MLAA) Reunion on the River will take place this weekend with events at Farmers Bank Stadium on Friday evening, Oct. 4, and in downtown Pomeroy on Saturday, Oct. 5.

The annual event brings Meigs graduates of all ages together to celebrate Homecoming with events including a parade, the honoring of Distinguished Alumni and live music.

The events of Reunion on the River go to support scholarships for Meigs graduates. Since its creation in 2007, MLAA has awarded more than $18,000 in scholarships to Meigs High School seniors.

The 2019 Reunion on the River schedule of events is as follows:

Friday, Oct. 4 (at Farmers Bank Stadium)

6:30 p.m. — MHS Pregame Homecoming festivities

7:10 p.m. — MLAA Distinguished Alumni presentation

7:30 p.m. — Kickoff of the Nelsonville-York vs. Meigs football game

Halftime — Meigs Alumni Band performance

Saturday, Oct. 5 (Downtown Pomeroy)

10:30 a.m. — Food, craft, vendors, inflatables and games open

12:30 p.m. — Parade lineup (Pomeroy ball fields)

1 p.m. — Meigs Alumni Parade, followed by the alumni band performance on Court Street

7 p.m. — Live music by the Meigs alumni group “The Marauder”, as well as “Renee Stewart Band” and “Nick Michael and Susan Page Orchestra”.

For more information visit meigsalumni.org or the Meigs Local Alumni Association on Facebook.

The Meigs Alumni Band will perform on Friday evening, as well as in the parade on Saturday and in a post-parade performance on Court Street. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/10/web1_10.9-MHS-13_ne2018107222052675.jpg The Meigs Alumni Band will perform on Friday evening, as well as in the parade on Saturday and in a post-parade performance on Court Street. File photo

Events planned as part of MHS Homecoming