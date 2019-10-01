Paving begins in Middleport

The long awaited paving in portions of Middleport began on Tuesday morning. Paving will be taking place this week in approximately 60 percent of the areas impacted by Phase 2 of the sewer project in the village, according to Village Administrator Joe Woodall. Other areas will be paved following completion of the project. Woodall and Mayor Sandy Iannarelli explained that paving is taking place in areas including South Second and South Third Avenues, with bricks to be replaced in portions of Lincoln Street. Woodall said that the contractor is under a written requirement to replace the bricks that have been disturbed by the project. Paving is expected to take place throughout the week.

Sarah Hawley | Sentinel