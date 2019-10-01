Eastern Homecoming to be held Friday

Eastern High School will celebrate Homecoming on Friday evening with events including the crowning of the 2019 Eastern High School Homecoming Queen during halftime of the Eagles football game against Wahama. Pictured are candidates and attendants, along with their escorts, and the flower girl and crown bearer (front, from left) Flower Girl Abbie Bartlett and Crown Bearer Kash Gheen; (second row, from left) Freshmen Attendant Ella Carleton, Sophomore Attendant Sophia Dye, Queen Candidates Tressa Bartimus, Hannah Faulisi, Megan Ross, Junior Attendant Faith Smeeks; (back, from left) Freshman Escort Trenton Morrissey, Sophomore Escort Bradley Bailey, Queen Escorts Isaac Lopez, Brayden Bush, Colton Reynolds, and Junior Escort John Hobbs.

Eastern High School will celebrate Homecoming on Friday evening with events including the crowning of the 2019 Eastern High School Homecoming Queen during halftime of the Eagles football game against Wahama. Pictured are candidates and attendants, along with their escorts, and the flower girl and crown bearer (front, from left) Flower Girl Abbie Bartlett and Crown Bearer Kash Gheen; (second row, from left) Freshmen Attendant Ella Carleton, Sophomore Attendant Sophia Dye, Queen Candidates Tressa Bartimus, Hannah Faulisi, Megan Ross, Junior Attendant Faith Smeeks; (back, from left) Freshman Escort Trenton Morrissey, Sophomore Escort Bradley Bailey, Queen Escorts Isaac Lopez, Brayden Bush, Colton Reynolds, and Junior Escort John Hobbs.