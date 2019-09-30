Meigs Homecoming set for Friday

Meigs High School has a full week of Homecoming events and activities planned this week with the theme of “BBQ the Buckeyes”. Activities include themed dress up days such as “Wake UP”, “Grow UP”, “Meme UP”, “Surfs UP” and “Pump it UP”. A bonfire is planned for Thursday evening at 6 p.m. (open to the public), as well as pregame Queen crowning and Distinguished Alumni recognition beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. Queen candidates are (from left to right) Kassandra Coleman, Karington Brinker, Taylor Bass, Breanna Zirkle, and Maci Hood. A Homecoming BBQ for Meigs High School students is planned for after the game on Friday evening, with a full slate of activities on Saturday as part of the Reunion on the River. Additional details on the Reunion on the River will appear in an upcoming edition of The Daily Sentinel.

