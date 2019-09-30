Hoback named new Home National Bank President

RACINE —John Hoback has been named the new President of Home National Bank as Roma Sayre stepped down from the position after more than 40 years with the bank.

Sayre joined the bank in April 1979 and has held various positions of increasing responsibility throughout the bank including teller, Syracuse Branch Manager, lender, cashier, Vice President and the last six years as its President.

Tom Wolfe, Chairman of the Home National Bank Board of Directors said, “I want to thank Roma for all her years of dedicated, loyal service and wish her well in her much deserved time off.”

John Hoback has been appointed her successor with immediate effect. Hoback is a lifelong resident of Meigs County, graduating from Southern High School in 1991 and Ohio University College of Business in 1995. Hoback has been with the bank for six years serving as Executive Vice President and Senior Lender. Previous to joining the bank, Hoback spent 18 years working in business accounting and finance in the automotive industry.

Hoback resides in Racine with his wife, Jennifer. They have two grown sons Jacob and Jonah. Jacob is currently attending Cincinnati School of Law and Jonah is attending Ohio University School of Business. Hoback serves on the Star Mill Park Board, Meigs County CIC, Meigs County Community Fund, and is former President of Meigs County Chamber of Commerce

About the Company

Home National Bank is a full service community bank, founded in 1910, led by a local Board of Directors. The bank is focused on meeting the needs of the communities of Meigs County by offering local, personal service for all your banking needs. Home National Bank provides a full range of financial services including business, personal and mortgage loans. The bank currently operates three full services locations in Racine, Syracuse and Middleport. Find out more about us at www.homenatlbank.com.

Outgoing Home National Bank President Roma Sayre, Chairman of the Board of Directors Tom Wolfe and incoming President John Hoback are pictured at the bank’s main branch in Racine. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/09/web1_10.1-HNB.jpg Outgoing Home National Bank President Roma Sayre, Chairman of the Board of Directors Tom Wolfe and incoming President John Hoback are pictured at the bank’s main branch in Racine. Courtesy photo

Sayre steps down after 40 years of service