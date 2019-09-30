Eastern Board approves supplemental contracts

REEDSVILLE — The Eastern Local Board of Education approved numerous agenda items, including supplement and pupil activity contracts during the recent board meeting.

The following Supplemental and Pupil Activity Contracts for the 2019-20 school year, pending proper certification: Pat Newland, Class of 2021 Advisor; Bill James, Yeabook Advisor, Class of 2023 Advisor, and Senior Play Director; Rebecca Otto, Fall Weight Room Supervisor; Tyler Brothers, Head Varsity Wrestling Coach; Angie Weeks, Co-8th Grade Class Advisor; Heather Wilcoxen, Co-8th Grade Class Advisor; Bobby Calaway, 8th Grade Boys Basketball Coach; Bill Sheppard, 7th Grade Boys Basketball Coach; Madison Williams, 8th Grade Girls Basketball Coach; Kaitlyn Hawk, Volunteer Assistant Girls Varsity Coach; Chris Adams, Volunteer Archery High School Head Coach; Brooke Card, Volunteer Archery Middle School Head Coach; Felicia Mettler, Volunteer Archery Elementary School Head Coach; Brian Sharp, Volunteer Archery Coach; Butch Blankenship, Volunteer Archery Coach; Jenni Durst, Volunteer Archery Coach; Bob Brooks, Volunteer Archery Coach; Katrina Brooks, Volunteer Archery Coach; Brian Lamb, Volunteer Archery Coach; Jessica Nelson, Volunteer Archery Coach; Christy Nelson, Volunteer Archery Coach; Jeremy Nelson, Volunteer Archery Coach; Matt Bledsoe, Volunteer Archery Coach.

Substitute personnel for the 2019-20 school year were approved as follows: Paraprofessional substitutes — Mary Bradbury, Shilo Little, Amanda Schwarzel, Rowena Shepler, Maranda Bush, Jennifer Huffman, Charlene Robinson, Amber Thomas, Jeryl Bowie, Elizabeth Yazdani; Certified substitutes — John Bell, Christy Blackwood, Michael Adkins, Ephram Ausseresses, John G. Bailey, Erick Brown, Kristin Buckley, Pam Douthitt, Jacob Duty, Cynthia Facemyer, Marjorie Fetty, Gary Gambino, Ken Green, Agnes Hapka, Betty Hoscar, Trace Huddy, Jocelyn Quirple-Smith, Ed Safranck, JoAnn Salyer, Amanda Schwarzel, Bryan Schwarzel, Jack Sigman, Jr., Lindsay Silverman, Hallie Simpson, Nathaniel Sisson, Elizabeth Slusher, Ladona Stephens, Alisha Stewart, Jeffery Vogt, Migail Wheaton, Jacob Wirick, Bruce Wolfe, Bruce Martin and Kim King; Classified substitutes — Yelena Conley, Jody Goeglein, Bob Lute, Leigh Ann Mather, Patty Nutter, Melissa McClung, Brian Bissell, Robert Dunn, and Charles Robinson.

Debbie Barber and Bill James were hired on an as-needed, rotating basis as Saturday School Monitor.

In other business, the board:

Approved the minutes of the Aug. 8, regular meeting of the Eastern Local Board of Education.

Approved the financial reports for the month of August as submitted.

Approved the transfer of funds from the Junior High Fund to Class of 2023 in the amount of $4,719.17. This will place the remaining funds the class earned in the 8th grade into the Class of 2023 Fund.

Approved a three year agreement with IXL Learning for the period August 28, 2019 through August 29, 2022 in the amount of $23,085. This is a site license for supplemental instructional aid in Math, ELA, and Science.

Approved a resolution of intent not to provide career-technical education in grades 7 and 8 for the 2019-20 school year.

Approved a raise in pay for the certified substitutes to $95 per day, classified substitutes to $11 per hour and bus drivers to $17 per hour effective September 23, 2019.

Approve the purchase service agreement with the Athens-Meigs Educational Service Center for the 2019-20 school year to provide supervisory and educational support services at an estimated cost of $263,518.77.

Approved/Denied Open Enrollment students for the 2019-20 school year.

Approved the Memorandum of Understanding between Eastern Local School District of Meigs County and Hopewell Heath Centers on behalf of the Eastern Local School District Health Center Project, pending legal review.

Set Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. for the next regular meeting of the Eastern Local Board of Education in the elementary library conference room.