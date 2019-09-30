179 smoke detectors installed in Syracuse

SYRACUSE — Volunteers from the American Red Cross and Syracuse Volunteer Fire Department had an amazingly successful day installing smoke alarms in the Syracuse area in September. Fifteen volunteers spent the day serving the community. Firefighters and volunteers went door-to-door to offer the free smoke alarms and visited more than 69 homes. A grand total of 179 smoke alarms were installed.

The smoke alarms are a program of the American Red Cross working with local firefighters. In addition to smoke alarms, volunteers offered critical information to encourage residents to form an evacuation plan and build an emergency kit in case they need to leave home in a disaster.

Residents who missed the smoke alarm day may call the Red Cross to request an individual visit. Volunteers will come to the home as the schedule allows. Call the American Red Cross at 740-593-5273.

Information provided by Sandy Shirey of American Red Cross of Southeast Ohio.