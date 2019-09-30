Water bill assistance program extended

OHIO VALLEY — Gallia-Meigs Community Action Agency has received an extension to a grant to assist with payment of water bills.

The CSBG Water Bill Assistance Program was previously slated to end at the end of September, but has been extended to Dec. 31, 2019. The grant program assists low income individuals with a one-time payment of their water bill.

In addition to the extension, the state has received approval to begin assisting customers whose bill is in the landlords name. However, it must be able to be documented by the water department that it cannot be changed to the household members name and the payment must go directly to the water department.

Requirements for the program include: All applicants must be under the 125 percent poverty ratio level and you must be in disconnect status or water has to be turned off.

The grant can pay up to $200 if this will guarantee the applicant will have their water on for 30 days. If the applicant owes over $200, the person will be responsible for paying the difference before the payment can be approved.

Required documentation includes: proof of income for all household members; Social Security cards for all household members.

If payment is approved, an adult over 18 will need to be at the residence if the water has already been turned off.

For an appointment call 740-367-7341 ext. 115 or 116. All appointments will be handled through the Cheshire office.