Three back in custody following jail escape

GALLIPOLIS/CARY, N.C. —Three of the four inmates who escaped the Gallia County Jail over the weekend are now back in law enforcement custody according to Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin.

Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin has released a statement early Monday morning updating the progress in the investigation of the Sept. 29, escape from the Gallia County Jail.

“At approximately 2:00 a.m. on Monday, September 30, 2019, investigators were able to develop information which has led to the successful apprehension of three of the four males who escaped custody from the Gallia County Jail. I am pleased to be able to report that Brynn K. Martin, Christopher M. Clemente and Troy R. McDaniel Jr. have been taken into custody in Cary, North Carolina thanks to a multi-agency response to information provided by our investigative team,” said Champlin in the statement.

“We have learned that Lawrence R. Lee III is also believed to have accompanied the three males who have been apprehended and fled from the officers at the time of arrests” stated Sheriff Champlin.

Champlin further states “Investigators have worked continuously throughout the day and night since the incident occurred to follow up on tips and develop information which has led to the captures. I would like to say a special thanks to all of the agencies who have been instrumental in assisting us in this investigation.”

Fourth individual remains at large