4-H grows here

POMEROY – Meigs OSU extension representative Nancy Sydenstricker presented Meigs County Commissioners with an update on extension activities and the purposed 2019-20 budget this past Thursday.

Sydenstricker is the Meigs County OSU Extension and Consumer Sciences educator, and shares the roll of 4-H Youth Development educator with Michelle Stumbo.

With a degree in Nutrition and Family Consumer Science, she first came to the extension office with the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Education (SNAP-ED) program before moving to her current position. She said after having learned so much about the group she wanted to be a part of their development and success.

“I fell in love with 4-H and I wanted to help build it back up in the county,” Sydenstricker said. “These kids are young leaders, they love to be a part of something.”

The role of 4-H is to offer hands-on projects in a positive environment in areas like health, science, agriculture and civic engagement. Leadership and community involvement are taught and encouraged by adult mentors through numerous programs, camps, and afterschool programs.

“I am impressed on a daily basis with these kids,” Sydenstricker said. “I’m impressed with what they do and with what they leave behind. They are a truly amazing group; they are respectful, and dependable. I love being a part of it.”

Sydenstricker has reintroduced programs into the community as well as new ones, helped re-energized the 4-H program, and assisted in establishing cost saving measures.

After a series of successful summer programs and camps, and 4-H participation at the Meigs County Fair, Sydenstricker is ready to move on with fall projects that include an after school program “Yoga for Kids” at the elementary level. “ Real Money, Real World”, a financial literacy program, and “E Cigarette Prevention” will be offered for middle school students.

Meigs Local School District will host the pilot programs, and Sydenstricker is optimistic the programs will be offered at Eastern and Southern.

“We are also piloting a program called Generation RX to teach students about prescription drugs. We have so many different programs we can offer the community, we are going to see which ones get the most response and plan accordingly.”

Her report included an investment summary of funding sources for 2019 totaling $244,245.05: County Commissioner Funds, $97,250; OSU Extension Funding, (State/Federal), $96,600; SNAP Ed Program Grant, $39,853; Fees and Donations from 4-H, Agriculture and Natural Resources, and Family and Consumer Sciences, $660; Local, State and Federal Grant Funds, $9,891.05. Volunteers, including 4-H members, contributed approximately 10,000 hours for a value added of $231,620.24.

Commissioner President Tim Ihle thanked Sydenstricker for her continued work and commended the overall work of the extension office.

For more information on OSU Extension/Meigs County Office programs and resources visit their website: extension.osu.edu/meigs-county-office.

Gabriella Beeler is pictured with Nancy Sydenstricker after receiving an Ohio Township Association Local Government Award. The award is given to 4-H college bound seniors to encourage and inspire 4-H members to become responsible citizens who are involved in local government. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/09/web1_4H.jpg Gabriella Beeler is pictured with Nancy Sydenstricker after receiving an Ohio Township Association Local Government Award. The award is given to 4-H college bound seniors to encourage and inspire 4-H members to become responsible citizens who are involved in local government. Meigs County 4-H members constructed and planted a community garden at the back of the OSU Extension office in Pomeroy this summer. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/09/web1_Garden-1.jpg Meigs County 4-H members constructed and planted a community garden at the back of the OSU Extension office in Pomeroy this summer. Local 4-H members working in the community garden. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/09/web1_Garden-2.jpg Local 4-H members working in the community garden.

Update on Meigs programs

By Lorna Hart Special to OVP

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

