For the record: Arrest, search warrant reported

Middleport Police Department

The Middleport Police Department reports early Monday morning, Gabe Hill, 28, Middleport, was arrested and charged with two counts of obstructing justice and two counts of receiving stolen property. Hill is also charged with being a fugitive from justice due to three felony indictments from Mason County, W.Va., according to a press release from the Middleport PD. Middleport officers had been searching for Hill for approximately three weeks in reference to the West Virginia charges. Hill is currently housed in the Middleport Jail awaiting arraignment in Meigs County Court.

In a separate incident, the Middleport PD also reports, at approximately 9 p.m. on Monday night, Middleport officers conducted a search warrant at a residence in the 140-block of Cole Street. While on scene, officers reportedly recovered several items of stolen property related to several breaking and entering incidents. Officers also reportedly recovered alleged felony level narcotics and drug paraphernalia. Charges are pending at this time in this case. Further information will be released when available.

