Tuppers Plains VFD to host 5K, Firefighter Challlenge

TUPPERS PLAINS — The Tuppers Plains Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting the return of its 5K run/walk, with the addition of a Firefighter Challenge.

This will be the first 5K hosted by the department in six years.

“We are even more excited to add a unique element to this event. The Firefighter Challenge walk offers firefighters a chance to compete by walking the 5K race course in full structural fire protective gear,” said event organizers. Structural firefighter gear includes helmet, bunker coat and pants, SCBA (Self Contained Breathing Apparatus) pack and air bottle, and fire boots. The gear adds approximately 45 pounds to the firefighter.

The Race will take place on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 10 a.m. The race will start and end at St. Paul United Methodist Church located at 42216 State Route 7, Tuppers Plains, Ohio 45783. Registration will held from 8:30-9:45 a.m. Participants can register online at https://www.raceentry.com/tuppers-plains-volunteer-fire-department-5k-runwalk/race-information or mail registration form and check to PO Box 142 Tuppers Plains, Ohio 45783.

For more information visit the Tuppers Plains Volunteer Fire Department on Facebook.