TEAM 53 to walk to end Alzheimer’s

ATHENS — What do you think when you see and hear the TV commercial that states “the first person to survive Alzheimer’s Disease is out there?” Do you pause for a moment? Does your heart skip a beat? Do you quickly change the channel and put the thought from your mind? Do you wonder if the first survivor could be you, or someone you love?

Just the thought of Alzheimer’s Disease is frightening, and every 65 seconds, someone in the United States develops Alzheimer’s. An estimated 5.7 million Americans are living with the disease, and some of those individuals are here in Meigs County.

Alzheimer’s is the most expensive disease in the U.S. and the sixth leading cause of death. It’s also the only cause of death among the top 10 without a way to prevent, cure or even slow its progression.

Which is why on Saturday, Sept. 28, area residents are being asked to join Meigs County’s TEAM 53 in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Such walks will take place on this day all over the United States, and TEAM 53 will walk with other teams from southeastern Ohio.

Anyone wishing to donate or walk, or both, may either register at alz.org/walk, or just show up at the Athens Community Center, 701 East State St., on the morning of the event. Registration begins at 9 a.m. with the approximately three-mile walk starting at 10:30 a.m. The walk is free to enter and anyone who raises $100 will receive a Walk to End Alzheimer’s t-shirt.

The Walk on Sept. 28 is the nation’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. And because Alzheimer’s poses many questions, experts are available 24/7 at the Helpline: (800) 272-3900, and at alz.org/cincinnati.

Information and photos provided by Nancy Pedigo.

Some of the TEAM 53 members are pictured at the 2018 walk. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/09/web1_9.24-ALZ-1.jpg Some of the TEAM 53 members are pictured at the 2018 walk. Courtesy photo https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/09/web1_9.24-ALZ-2.jpg Courtesy photo

Locals to attend Athens event