Farm Festival schedule set

RIO GRANDE — The 49th annual Bob Evans Farm Festival is fast approaching and a variety of entertainment is scheduled to celebrate Appalachian music, farm food and more.

On Friday, Oct. 13 at 11:30 a.m., Open Rail, area musicians, will play at 11:30 a.m. on the amphitheater stage with Tina Diddle serving as entertainment emcee. Following will be 18 Strings, out of West Virginia, and at 3 p.m. will be a Quilt of Valor presentation to a Gallia veteran. Grammy-nominated Special Consensus will take the stage at 3:30 p.m.

On Saturday, Oct. 14 at 11:30 a.m., the Hobbs Sisters will perform. Cody Wickline, a former finalist of The Voice, will take the stage at 1:30 p.m. Another Quilt of Valor presentation will be made to an area Veteran at 3 p.m. and Jason Michael Carroll will perform at 3:30 p.m.

On Sunday, Oct. 15, Kyle and Brittany Shaeffer Music Ministry and Congregational Singing will take the stage at 10 a.m. The Rarely Herd will perform at 12:30 p.m. Carson Peters and Iron Mountain will perform at 2 p.m. A Quilt of Valor presentation will be made at 3 p.m. and the Cleverlys bluegrass group will perform at 3:30 p.m.

On the O’Neil Entertainment stage, emceed by Jenny Henchey, Voices of Ohio will perform on Friday and Saturday at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Taps in Motion will perform at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

On Sunday on the O’Neil Stage, Taps in Motion will perform at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. The Columbus Zoo will make a presentation at 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.

On Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in the Barnyard Tent, Laurel Valley Creamery will demonstrate cow milking beside Stanley Strode demonstrating sheep shearing at 9:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. The Great Lakes Timber Show will perform at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Circle C Farm’s Hogway Speedway will take-off at 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Reno Family Horsehoe Pitching will have demonstrations at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Team Zoom Border Collies will dash into action at 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. the Eyes of Freedom exhibit will be open.

On Saturday only with weather permitting, Team Fastrax Professional Skydiving Team is anticipated to make do a demonstration at 2 p.m.

Gate admission for adults is $5 and children five an under are free. Ride admission is $5 for 12 and under and $10 for 13 and older. Individual ride tickets are a dollar.

Thousands come to the Bob Evans Farm Festival every year. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/09/web1_DSC_0544.jpg Thousands come to the Bob Evans Farm Festival every year. Dean Wright | OVP