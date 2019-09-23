Get Healthy Meigs! holds meeting

MIDDLEPORT — The Get Healthy Meigs! (GHM) committee held its quarterly meeting on Thursday morning at the Meigs County Department of Job and Family Services.

During the meeting, GHM decided to look into sponsorships for a countywide medical tracking and data platform. The platform, called hChoices, can be used my individuals to track weight, height, blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and many other statistics. Steve Pelton, the president at hChoices, said all the information is secure to meet the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) standards. hChoices is currently being used at county health departments in Ohio to tract medical and health data within corporations, schools, and the community. GHM wants to speak to community sponsors about possible funding for the program before implementing the software.

At the GHM meeting, sub-committees reported on the priority areas for the Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP). The five sub-committees are substance abuse and mental health; maternal and child health; healthy behaviors; chronic diseases; and workforce development. Committees reported that goals are being met. However, the chronic diseases and workforce development groups are currently without leaders.

At the May meeting, GHM said they would like to start the process of becoming a 501c3 non-profit. Since then they have found it would take over $1,000 to file the paperwork and applications. The main reason GHM would like to become a non-profit is to be able to apply for more grants and funding. The committee is going to consider ways to provide funding for the application process.

Ian Blache, a member of GHM, updated the committee on the Community Health Assessment (CHA) program. This is now a regional assessment and Holzer Health Systems is heading the mission to assess the health of the area. GHM will be doing key stakeholder interviews as the next step of the assessment.

During the networking updates,

-Courtney Midkiff announced the Meigs County Community Prevention Coalition will be having its monthly meeting on Sept. 25 at noon in the Emergency Operations Center.

-Midkiff also said county commissioners appointed Chris Shank as the 2020 Census Complete County Committee chairperson. The committee will be meeting soon to start campaigning for the importance of responding to the Census.

-Leanne Cunningham said the Meigs County Health Department will be starting flu shots on Oct. 1. There is a drive through clinic schedule for Saturday, Oct. 5 at the fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to noon.

The next meeting for GHM is scheduled for Jan. 16, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in the third floor conference room at Meigs County Department of Job and Family Services.

By Kayla Hawthorne Special to the Sentinel

Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

